Five German national footballers in quarantine over Covid

Germany's defender Niklas Suele (left) fights for the ball with Switzerland's forward Breel Embolo during their Uefa Nations League, league A, day 2, group 4 match at the St. Jakob-Park in Basel, on September 6, 2020.


Photo credit: Fabrice Coffrini | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kimmich, who captained Germany in a recent World cup qualifier, had sparked a fierce debate in the country last month when he revealed he opted not to get vaccinated, because of "personal concerns".
  • It even prompted Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to urge him directly to rethink his position as "vaccination is the main weapon in the fight against the pandemic".

Berlin

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.