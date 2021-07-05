Five classic Italy v Spain clashes

In this file photo taken on July 09, 1994 Italian forward Roberto Baggio (right) dribbles past Spanish goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta to score his team's first goal at Foxboro stadium in Boston during their World Cup quarterfinal game.
 

Photo credit: Timothy A. Clary | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The most recent meeting of the sides came in Madrid in September 2017 when Spain triumphed 3-0 in qualifying for the World Cup in Russia with Isco scoring twice and Alvaro Morata adding the third.
  • The sides had drawn 1-1 in Turin a year earlier and Spain's win here effectively secured first place and qualification. 

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.