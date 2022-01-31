Five Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals facts

Yaoundé, Cameroon

There have been 55 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals from 1957 when Egypt defeated hosts Sudan 2-1 in the first and AFP Sport highlights five facts:

Nigeria winger Tijani Babangida scored the quickest goal just one minute into a 2-0 triumph over South Africa in Lagos 22 years ago. Babangida, then with Ajax Amsterdam, was the star of the show as he also netted the second goal for the co-hosts.

Another former Ajax forward, South African Benni McCarthy, claimed the latest goal, 22 minutes into extra time in a 1998 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Ouagadougou. McCarthy now coaches 2021-2022 CAF Champions League title contenders AmaZulu.

Raafat Attia scored the first goal, putting Egypt ahead against Sudan on 21 minutes in Khartoum 65 years ago. His clubs included future African giants Zamalek, named after a Cairo suburb, and later coached in Saudi Arabia.

Zambia sharpshooter Bernard 'Bomber' Chanda scored the only hat-trick in 1974 against Congo Brazzaville in Cairo. Known as the KK XI in honour of then President Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia triumphed 4-2 after extra time.