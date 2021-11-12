Fired-up Engesha leads Vihiga against Nigeria's Angels

Harambee Starlets forward Tereza Engesha is fired-up ahead of Vihiga Queens' do-or-die final Pool “B” match against Nigeria’s Rivers Angels in the CAF Women's Champions League on Friday.

Engesha, who was named Player of the Match in Vihiga's hard-fought 2-0 win over Morocco's ASFAR on Tuesday, said the award had set high standards for her.

“I have to either maintain or improve on that as we face Rivers Angels,” said Engesha in a pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Vihiga Queens will be hoping for a happy ending when they face Rivers Angels at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

The winless Nigerians stand between Vihiga and a place in the semi-finals.

Four-time Kenyan champions Vihiga revived hopes of making the semis with the win over ASFAR, after falling to South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in their opening group match.

Vihiga will bank on Jentrix Shikangwa, Engesha and Violet Wanyonyi for goals against Rivers Angels.

Vihiga coach Charles Okere ha set a target of a semi-final place in Cairo and they need to be at their best against Rivers Angels.

“Our next match is very important for us to win as we want to be in the semi-finals,” said Okere after his side downed ASFAR.

Rivers Angels succumbed to defeats at the hands of ASFAR (3-0) and Mamelodi (1-0) in their first two matches.

Angels coach Edwin Okon was quoted by Nigerian media expressing his disappointment after the Mamelodi loss. “It was a good game, but not from our side. We created many chances but did not score. But the goal we conceded is what makes me unhappy. This defeat breaks my heart as a coach.”