Fired-up Engesha leads Vihiga against Nigeria's Angels

Vihiga Queens striker Tereza Engesha speaks during a pre-match press conference on November 11, 2021 in Cairo, Egypt on the eve of their Caf Champions League Group B match against Rivers Angels of Nigeria.

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Engesha, who was named Player of the Match in Vihiga's hard-fought 2-0 win over Morocco's ASFAR on Tuesday, said the award had set high standards for her.
  • Vihiga Queens will be hoping for a happy final day when they face Rivers Angels at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Harambee Starlets forward Tereza Engesha is fired-up ahead of Vihiga Queens' do-or-die final Pool “B” match against Nigeria’s Rivers Angels in the CAF Women's Champions League on Friday.

