Breaking News: President Uhuru Kenyatta in surprise Cabinet reshuffle

Firat names provisional Harambee Stars squad for Mali World Cup qualifiers

Engin Firat

New Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat during his unveiling at the Safari Hotel Park on September 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Michael Olunga headlines the squad that also sees KMC's Faruk Shikhalo make a return to the national team.
  • Stars play Mali away on October 6 before hosting the West Africans at Nyayo National Stadium on October 12. The group also has East African neighbours Uganda and Rwanda.

New Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has named a 34-man provisional squad ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Mali next month.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.