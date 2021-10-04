Firat names final Harambee Stars squad for Mali qualifier

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat during the team's training session at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi on October 01, 2021. 

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tusker prodigy Eric Zakayo and US-based Philip Mayaka are the surprise inclusions in the 27-man squad that has four left backs in Erick Ouma, Abud Omar, Bolton Omwenga and David Owino Ambulu
  • Experienced defender David "Calabar" Owino has also made the cut in a department that has Johnstone Omurwa and the returning Joash Onyango
  • Firat has also tapped into the international experience of skipper Michael Olunga and Spain-based Ismael Gonzalez

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has named his travelling squad for the upcoming Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier against Mali on Thursday. 

