Firat fights to keep job in dead rubber Uganda clash

Engin Firat

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat (left) with his boss, FKF president Nick Mwendwa during a team training session at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi last month. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Since only group winners advance to the final qualifiers, a draw for Uganda and Mali will still give either of them a chance heading to the Sunday clash which Mali will host in the North African due to lack of a Caf approved stadium.
  • Sredojevic had warned his players to be wary of Harambee Stars who will be out to spoil the party for them as they did in 2012 in a match which ended in a barren draw only for Uganda to miss out in the African Cup of Nations slot.

Focus will be on Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat Thursday as Kenya tackle a strong Ugandan side in their dead rubber Fifa World Cup Group “E” qualifier at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium, Kampala, kick-off 4pm.

