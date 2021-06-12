Finland edge Denmark after Eriksen collapse drama

Finland's forward Joel Pohjanpalo (left) gestures after scoring the opening goal

Finland's forward Joel Pohjanpalo (left) gestures after scoring the opening goal during the Uefa Euro 2020 Group 'B' match against Denmark at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Jonathan Nackstrand | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Danish Football Union (DBU) said the Inter Milan player was awake and had been able to speak to teammates
  • The match, which had kicked off at 1800 local time (1900 EAT), resumed two-and-a-half hours later in front of a passionate crowd at the Parken Stadium
  • Pohjanpalo stunned the crowd into silence with when he headed home Jere Uronen's cross, capitalising on Finland's one true chance of the game

Copenhagen, Denmark

