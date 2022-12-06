Finally, renovated Gusii Stadium to host matches

Gusii Stadium will finally host its first match on Friday, three years since it was closed for renovation.

The 12,000-seater capacity stadium will be the venue for the match between hosts Shabana FC and SS Assad from Kwale County during the third round matches of this season's National Super League (NSL).

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, Kisii County Governor Simba Arati confirmed that the regional facility was ready to host sporting activities.

"I am happy to be the bearer of good news for sports enthusiasts. Gusii Stadium is ready and starting this Friday it will host its first match" said the county boss.

Same sentiments were issued by the county executive for sports Erick Ongeri who reiterated that the facility was ready to host the Friday match.

“I can confirm that the Friday match will be played at the new look Gusii stadium” Ongeri said on phone.

A spot check by Nation Sport at the facility established that all features were in place other than goal posts. Grass had been cut into size and the drainage system improved.

Shabana Secretary-general Elizaphan Kerama said the club is intent on returning to their glory days.

“We have been lacking home advantage since all our matches have been away. We thank the county government for hastening the completion of the stadium” said Kerama.

Gusii Stadium has not hosted any sporting activity since March 2020 when former President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the immediate closure of the facility to allow for renovations.

Teams from the region that host matches at Gusii Stadium were forced to shop for alternative home grounds.

Among them is Shabana, Gusii FC, Division One side Gusii Starlets and Resolution Kisii.

Last season, Shabana hosted home matches at Awendo Stadium in Migori County and William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok.

Gusii FC used Migori Stadium as their homeground as Gusii Starlets hosted matches at Sameta and Nyatieko playing grounds.

On Friday, Shabana will be looking to build on last weekend’s 1-0 win over Silibwet FC.

Coastal region based side Coastal Heroes are sitting at the helm of the NSL table with four points after two rounds of play. Naivas, Kibera Black Stars, Mara Sugar, Shabana and SS Assad are all tied on three points.