Fighter, warrior: Football pays homage to Wasswa

Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan (right) controls the ball under pressure from Uganda's midfielder Hassan Wasswa during their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group D match in Port-Gentil on January 17, 2017.

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • From his former coaches, fellow players, to administrators, all spoke in reverence of the man whose efforts on the pitch were never questioned
  • It has been argued that Ugandan legend Ibrahim Sekagya is the reason Wasswa never became a mainstay at the heart of Cranes defence
  • Former Cranes captain Denis Onyango said he considered Wasswa not only as a valuable asset to the national team but as an enjoyable presence as well
  • Sredojevic and Wasswa went great heights together as they helped Uganda end a nearly four-decade absence from the Nations Cup finals with Gabon 2017 appearance

Hassan Mawanda Wasswa’s name has been associated with unrelenting resilience, willpower too strong to give up or in, and an attractive arrogance to disprove doubters.

