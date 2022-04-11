Fifa World Cup trophy coming to Kenya

FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup trophy and the official 2022 World Cup ball called Al-Rihla, which means "the journey" in Arabic, are seen on stage during the draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on April 1, 2022.
 

The coveted FIfa World Cup trophy will be on display in Kenya on May 26 and 27, Debra Mallowah, the Vice President Coca Cola East and Central Africa Franchise has announced.

She said Kenya is among the few African countries selected for the trophy tour ahead of the 2022 World Cup programmed for November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.

The venue where the trophy will be on display will be communicated soon. Only President Uhuru Kenyatta will have the opportunity to hold the trophy. 

"Coca Cola has partnered with Fifa to bring the original Fifa World Cup trophy for a two-day visit to Kenya. This is iconic because Kenya is one of the few African countries that have been selected for host the 2022 trophy tour," said Mallowah.

The trophy will be coming to Kenya at a time when Fifa has suspended Kenya from all it's football activities following government interference.

