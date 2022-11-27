Fifa World Cup Notebook - Day 8

Traffic police officers are non-existent on Qatari roads********Kenya could learn a thing or two about traffic management from Qatar. Here, despite the numerous roads and cars, and rough drivers, there is no presence of traffic policemen, no unnecessary roadblocks, and no officers hiding in dark corners to aim speed guns at motorists going about their daily business.What is present, at almost every corner and building, are security cameras. If you jump a light, or make an illegal turn, for instance, you will receive a message on your phone within 24 hours demanding you pay a fine for the offence.You must clear at least half of it within a month. If the fine is not paid, one will not be able to renew their license or pay for government services.No crime to talk about here on the streets of Doha********Qatar benefits from one of the lowest crime rates in the world. In January 2022, the tiny Gulf state maintained its position as the “safest country” in the world according to the Numbeo Crime Index.That is very true. Since arriving here over a week ago, yours truly has not had any incident of crime, even pick-pocketing, that is common in public transport places.You can walk in the streets late at night without any fear of muggers and such like nefarious characters common in Kenya. Interestingly, there is hardly any presence of police on the streets, but be sure, big brother is watching your every move.Lo and behold, the power of petro dollars*********At one point Qatar was spending $500 million (about Sh61 billion) a week on capital projects for the World Cup , and the country has undergone a huge transformation for football's biggest party.Infrastructure projects include a labyrinth of roads, many multiple lanes, neat, new metro system in the capital city Doha, construction of seven new stadiums and the erection from scratch of a new city called Lusail from reclaimed see land that has cost a staggering $45 billion (Sh5.5 trillion).The new city is projected to be home to 250,000 people. Lusail Stadium will host the final on December 18.