Fifa World Cup arrives at JKIA, Uhuru to receive trophy at State House

The coveted Fifa World Cup trophy has arrived in the country for the much-awaited, two-day tour.

The plane carrying the 18-carat golden trophy, which is considered the most expensive and significant in modern-day sport, touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi a few minutes after 12pm.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed led the government officials who include her Tourism and Industrialisation counterparts Najib Balala and Betty Maina respectively in receiving the trophy at JKIA.

Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu was also present.

With only a sitting president or a member of a World Cup-winning squad allowed to hold the trophy, at the airport, it was behind a glass stand before the government officials were allowed to pose for a photo beside it.

The trophy is accompanied in the country by Brazilian football legend Juliano Belleti.

Belleti, 45, is a World Cup-winning defender who is remembered for scoring Barcelona's winning goal at the 2006 Uefa Champions League final.

Kenya has never graced World Cup and the trophy is coming at a time when the country's football is in quagmire. Fifa has suspended Kenya due to "

third party interference."