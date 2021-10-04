Fifa welcomes quarantine exemption for UK-based internationals

Manchester City Gabriel Jesus celebrates with teammates

Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's opening goal during their English Premier League football against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on September 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A number of South American and African stars were not released by their clubs for the September international break as they would have had to spend 10 days quarantining in a government-mandated hotel on their return to England
  • The bespoke solution has still been criticised by clubs for the mental impact it can have on players, who face spending up to three weeks without their families

London

