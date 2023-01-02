Kasarani Pele Stadium? Fifa wants countries to name stadiums after Brazil legend

Santos, Brazil

Fifa will ask all the world's countries to name a stadium for Brazilian football legend Pele, the head of the sport's governing body, Gianni Infantino, said Monday at the late icon's wake.

Infantino was in the city of Santos, Brazil, to pay his final respects to the player widely considered the greatest of all time, who died last Thursday at the age of 82.

"We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele," Infantino told journalists at the Vila Belmiro, the stadium where the player known as "The King" first exploded onto the world stage with his exploits for his longtime club, Santos FC.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino (centre) greets the wife of Brazilian football legend Pele, Marcia Aoki (right), during his wake at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil on January 2, 2023. Brazilians bid a final farewell this week to football giant Pele, starting Monday with a 24-hour public wake at the stadium of his long-time team, Santos. Photo credit: Nelson Almeida | AFP

Attending the 24-hour wake along with the heads of the South American and Brazilian football confederations, Infantino was among the first to pay homage before Pele's open casket, which was displayed in the middle of the field at Vila Belmiro stadium.

"We're here with great sadness," Infantino said. "Pele is eternal. He's a global icon of football."

Fifa had already flown the flags of the world at half-mast last Friday outside its headquarters in Zurich in honour of Pele, whom the organisation has named as the greatest player of the 20th century.

Pele, the only player in history to win three World Cups, died at a Sao Paulo hospital after a long battle with cancer.