Fifa suspension locks out Vihiga Queens from Champs League

Vihiga Queens coach Boniface Nyamuhnyamuh has expressed his disappointment at the team's absence from this year's Caf Women's Champions League.

The Council of East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) defending champions Vihiga Queens won't take part in the continental competition due to Kenya's suspension by Fifa over government interference in football management in the country.

The four-time Kenya Women Premier Champions (KWPL) champions will not be in the draw set for Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco.

The team took part in the inaugural edition held in Egypt last year, bowing out in the group stages.

Nyamuhnyamuh admitted that not taking part in the competition is a big blow to the upcoming talents in his side.

"After last season we hoped that the Ministry of Sports and Fifa would reach an agreement, but so far we have not heard from them. No direction on the suspension so far, it is very sad that we will not participate in this tournament," the coach said.

"We are the champions, I believe if we had an opportunity to take part we would have done well. My players were in good form last season and it was evident. The Ministry of Sports should find a solution before the situation gets worse," Nyamuhnyamuh.

Regarding his players joining the Tanzanian Premier League, he said players like places where they are valued and encouraged.

"Players are going to Tanzania because football is attractive there. The suspension by Fifa has also contributed to many leaving. Also, players like where they are valued and empowered. In Tanzania, they will play international matches unlike Kenya where we are only taking part in our local league," he noted.

Nyamuhnyamuh however admitted that Kenyan footballers are more skilled than their Tanzanian counterparts.

Players who have left Vihiga include defender Myline Awuor, who joined Fountain Gates Princess, and forward Topister Situma, who signed for Simba Queens, after finishing as top scorer in the KWPL with 17 goals.

The coach further revealed that they are waiting for the Sh1 million prize money promised by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee for winning the league title.