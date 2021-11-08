Fifa slaps Gor Mahia with fresh transfer ban

Peter Lwasa

Gor Mahia's Peter Lwasa (centre) celebrates his goal with Boniface Omondi (left) and John Mcharia during their Football Kenya Federation Premier league match against Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani on October 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • The news will certainly come as a big blow to coach Mark Harrison, who's made an impressive start to the 2021/2022 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season. 
  • K'Ogalo currently sits top of the league standings after five matches, and has progressed to the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs.

Fifa has banned Gor Mahia from signing players for two consecutive transfer windows.

