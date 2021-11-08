Fifa slaps Gor Mahia with fresh transfer ban

Fifa has banned Gor Mahia from signing players for two consecutive transfer windows.

This is after the Kenyan giants were found guilty of signing and registering players despite an existing ban.

"The club Gor Mahia is found guilty of failing to comply with a Fifa decision," reads in part a ruling by Mexican Ms. Paola Lopez Barraza, of Fifa's Dispute Resolution Chambers.

"The club Gor Mahia is banned from registering new players for two entire and consecutive registration periods as from the date of notification of the present decision."

Thus, the earliest Gor can sign any new players is in January 2023.

Football's world governing body also slapped a 50,000 Francs (about Sh6 million) fine on Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for registering the players and allowing them to play.

"The fine is to be paid within 30 days of notification of the present days."

Fifa last month initiated disciplinary proceedings against FKF and Gor Mahia after the club fielded three new signings namely Sando Yangaya, Dennis Ng'ang'a, and Peter Lwassa in a league clash in the Super Cup against Tusker despite a transfer ban enforced by the world football governing body for failing to pay its former players and coach.

The reigning domestic cup (Betway Cup) holders were under restriction from Fifa for pay disputes relating to ex-players Shafik Batambuze, Dickson Ambundo, and coach Steven Polack.

The news will certainly come as a big blow to coach Mark Harrison, who's made an impressive start to the 2021/2022 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season.

K'Ogalo currently sits top of the league standings after five matches, and has progressed to the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs.