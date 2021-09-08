Fifa secretary Samoura to grace Cecafa women's final

Fatma Diouf Samoura

Fifa Secretary-General Fatma Diouf Samoura.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • A career diplomat, former United Nations employee, and first female Secretary-General of football's world governing body, Samoura is accompanied on her Kenyan trip by Sarai Bareman, Fifa's chief women's officer.
  • Samoura is the latest high-profile football boss in town since shamed Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad Ahmad came calling in 2017.

Fifa Secretary-General Fatma Diouf Samoura will be the chief guest in Thursday's Council of East and Central Africa (Cecafa) Women's club Championship final set for either the Nyayo Stadium or Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

