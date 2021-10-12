Fifa referees in week-long training in Kericho

Referees undergoing physical tests at a training organised by Fifa

Referees undergoing physical tests at a training organised by Fifa at Kericho Green Stadium on October, 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The training for 32 Fifa and elite referees presents an opportunity for the match officials to acquaint themselves with the latest developments in the sport, sharpen their skills and improve their physical fitness
  • The training of the 16 Fifa referees and 16 elite referees presents an opportunity for scouting of new officials by Fifa
  • The physical and academic training of the referees is meant to bring them up to date with the new rules and regulations of the game

Fifa, the international football governing body, is conducting a five-day training for referees drawn from across the country at the Kericho Green Stadium.

