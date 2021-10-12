Fifa referees in week-long training in Kericho

Fifa, the international football governing body, is conducting a five-day training for referees drawn from across the country at the Kericho Green Stadium.

The training for 32 Fifa and elite referees presents an opportunity for the match officials to acquaint themselves with the latest developments in the sport, sharpen their skills and improve their physical fitness.

It comes a month after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) conducted training for 247 referees in the same venue who are officiating in the County leagues, Division 2, National Division 1, National Super League and FKF Premier League.

The training of the 16 Fifa referees and 16 elite referees presents an opportunity for scouting of new officials by Fifa.

“It was not possible to undertake the training last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic that saw suspension of contact sports competition. But the re-opening of the competitions opened a window for the training to be possible,” said Felix Tangawira, a Fifa instructor.

He said Fifa is keen on ensuring that referees are physically fit and correct the mistakes that are bound to arise in a competition.

“I am very proud of the Kenyan referees who have started from lower leagues and risen to officiate in national matches, the Regional, Continental, Olympics and the World Cup,” said Tangawira.

He said: “Kenya is known not only for top athletes, but the country is scaling the ladder and is shining by producing competent international football referees in the world.”

The physical and academic training of the referees is meant to bring them up to date with the new rules and regulations of the game.

FKF Southern Branch chairman Anthony Makau, said the training program by Fifa is a vote of confidence on the local talent, the discipline and high standards by referees in the country.

“It is an intensive training both in class and the field in what is aimed at sharpening the skills of the match officials participating,” said Mary Njoroge, a Fifa referee.

Tony Kidiya and Davis Omweno said physical fitness and endurance of the officials was also factored into the training.