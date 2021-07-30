Fifa referee among five banned by FKF over 'match manipulation'

Football Kenya Federation on Friday announced to had provisionally suspended five top flight referees "suspected to be involved in match manipulation."

In a statement to media houses, FKF said the move was "a precautionary measure and in the interest of safe-guarding the integrity of its Leagues and competitions.

Fifa referee Raymond Onyango is the biggest name in the five-man list, that also includes Samuel Mwaura, Isaac Memusi, Collins Opiyo and Japheth Juma.

"Moreover, the federation’s Integrity Department, with the assistance of Fifa, has initiated preliminary investigations against the said individuals, with a view of establishing their involvement, if any, in the said match manipulation practices," FKF CEO Barry Otieno said in the statement.

The federation moved to allay fears that the FKFPL has been infiltrated by match fixers.

"Even so, the federation remains confident on the integrity of the FKF-PL and has with the assistance of Fifa established and consistently continues to up-date, its match manipulation detection platform, with a view of protecting and safeguarding the integrity of all its competitions, against global match fixers."