Fifa referee among five banned by FKF over 'match manipulation'

Raymond Onyango

Posta Rangers midfielder Cavin Odongo (left) receives a yellow card from centre referee Raymond Onyango during a past league match.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Fifa referee Raymond Onyango is the biggest name in the five-man list, that also includes Samuel Mwaura, Isaac Memusi, Collins Opiyo and Japheth Juma.
  • The federation moved to allay fears that the FKFPL has been infiltrated by match fixers.

Football Kenya Federation on Friday announced to had provisionally suspended five top flight referees "suspected to be involved in match manipulation."

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.