Fifa rankings: Kenya rises in latest standings

Harambee Stars are up three positions, from 106 to 103, in the latest Fifa rankings released World Football Governing body FIFA on Thursday.

Harambee Starlets however have stagnated as they remain 137th globally.

Harambee Stars' rise is mainly due to the 2-1 win over Zambia in an international friendly match on October 9 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya’s upward trajectory continues as they had risen a position up from 107 to 106 in the previous rankings.



Kenya face Group G leaders Comoros over two legs in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers set for next month and the rise in rankings is good news for new Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee.



“It is good news and it comes at the right time as we prepare to face Comoros. It gives us confidence that we are on the rise and we can only build on the performance against Zambia. We have a good team and with good preparations, I am sure we will get good results in upcoming matches,” Mulee told Nation Sport.



Harambee Stars lie second in Group G of the 2021 Cup of Nations qualifiers with two points having drawn against Egypt and Togo and are set to face Comoros home and away on November 9 and 21 respectively.

In Africa, Senegal is the highest-ranked nation as they seat 21st globally followed by Tunisia (26) and Algeria (30).

Zambia is in position 89 globally, one position down from the previous rankings. In the Cecafa region, Uganda is the highest-ranked nation at position 76.

Belgium remain at the top of the world rankings followed by France, Brazil, and England in second, third and fourth place respectively.