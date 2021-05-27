Pay up or face further sanctions, Fifa orders AFC Leopards to settle debt

What you need to know:

  • Fifa Disciplinary Committee has given the 13-time Kenyan champions 30 days to settle the about Sh450, 000 that they owe former coach Marko Vasilvejic.
  • Further, Fifa has fined Leopards about Sh120,000 (CHF 1000).

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) giants AFC Leopards are staring at further sanctions from Fifa over another case touching on breach of contract.

