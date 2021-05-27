Pay up or face further sanctions, Fifa orders AFC Leopards to settle debt

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) giants AFC Leopards are staring at further sanctions from Fifa over another case touching on breach of contract.

Fifa Disciplinary Committee has given the 13-time Kenyan champions 30 days to settle about Sh450,000 that they owe former coach Marko Vasilvejic.

Further, Fifa has fined Leopards about Sh120,000 (CHF 1000).

Fifa warned that the club risks being banned from signing players, deduction of points and relegation to lower leagues if it fails to settle the amount within the stipulated time.

“AFC Leopards is found responsible for failing to comply in full with the decision passed by the single judge of the Players’ Status Committee on 12 January, 2021,” read part of the ruling from Fifa Disciplinary Committee seen by Nation Sport.

“AFC Leopards is ordered to pay to the coach Marko Vasiljevic as follows; USD 3400 as outstanding remuneration plus 5 percent interest p.a as from 11 March 2019 until the date of effective payment.”

The Serbian coach left the club on February 3, 2019 following a string of poor performance at the club.

In the 10 matches that Vasilvejic was in charge after taking over from his compatriot, Nikola Kavazovic, Ingwe managed just two wins and four draws. The other four matches ended in defeat.

In their May 7 response to the Fifa Disciplinary Committee over the delay in repayment of the debt, Leopards argued that it was caused by the slow revenue flow at the club brought about by Covid-19 pandemic.

“The partial sponsorship from BetSafe ltd is committed and applied fully for the payment of players’ salaries and is fully exhausted in that regard and unavailable to settle the claim. The only available means to the club to settle the claim was the grant by the Football Kenya Federation and gate collections,” said Leopards through advocate Charles Njenga.

“Upon the declaration of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government of Kenya introduced containment measures including the exclusion of fans on all sporting activities. The club has been playing its matches in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League 2020-2021 season without fans and has therefore been unavailable to earn any gate collection.”

The club had previously been ordered to pay former player Vincent Habamahoro Sh1.8 million over breach of contract.

Former coach Andre Cassa Mbungo also reported the club to the Fifa Disciplinary Committee over a similar offence.The club was ordered to pay him Sh6 million.