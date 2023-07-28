Fifa launch programme for Kenyan schools

World football governing body, Fifa has launched an ambitious “Football for Schools” programme in Kenya that seeks to make the sport accessible to learners to develop their skills.

The government says the programme will address the challenge of age manipulation that has rocked the ongoing secondary schools games across the country.

Eliud Wambua, the Football for Schools programmes officer at the Ministry of Education, said even though the National Education Management Information System (Nemis) is being used by the Ministry to collect data and information about the learners, some end up cheating on their age with manipulated birth certificates.

“Some learners, especially soccer players, want to remain at the same age even when they have gone past that age. They manipulate their ages and obtain second birth certificates. You cannot remain 11 years when you are 17. Your physical appearance will reveal your age,” said Wambua.

He added that the Ministry is committed to partner with Fifa to engage youth in schools to nurture their talents.

“This is part of the problem solver in the government that is working on Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) programme. We shall no longer find children roaming in the streets, they will be playing soccer,” he said.

The programme has been designed to promote life skills and competencies through football and contribute to empowerment of around 700 million children around the world in football.

According to Fifa Football for Schools director, Fatimata Sidibe, the $100 million (Sh14 billion) programme includes a free digital application (Football for Schools) — an online learning platform with relevant content for programme stakeholders.