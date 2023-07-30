Fifa launch programme app for Kenyan schools

The world football governing body Fifa has launched the official Football for Schools app that is designed to help teachers and coaches to introduce the sport to children aged between four to 14 years.

The app is designed to empower learners with life skills and competencies by conveying key educational messages through short videos that are designed to motivate and inspire children.

Fifa Football for Schools Director, Fatimata Sidibe said the app introduces children to football and nurtures a range of important skills and competencies for life.

Related Fifa launch programme for Kenyan schools Football

“The app enables coach-educators to highlight the connection between personal and social skills needed on the pitch and others required to prosper day-to-day life by capitalising on the fact that skills used in football are transferable to other aspects of life,” said Ms Sidibe.

The app contains short videos and illustrations designed for three different child development stages covering ages of between 4-7, 8-11 and 12-14 years.

It also has 60 physical education sessions consisting of fun warm-up games, skills development games, application of skills to various football match scenarios and the development of life skills through participatory activities.

A total of 50 selected teachers drawn from the 47 counties have been trained on the coaching skills and use of the app to revolutionise football training and development in schools and were issued with certificates at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega.

The educators will be tasked by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) with conducting select football and life skills programs in their regions.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa said primary school teachers, who have been trained through the Football for Schools programme, and are directly involved with the children shall be given priority in FKF’s coaching courses.

Mwendwa said football in Kenya is set to rise to higher standards because sports in schools has been given the attention it deserves by everyone.

“For the first time, there is complete support from the Ministry of Education towards sports. We have never worked with teachers for the growth of football in Kenya. But today, we have collaborated with the government to introduce football to learning institutions and they have adopted it,” said Mwendwa.

He urged the organisers of the Football for Schools programme to spread the initiative to all schools so that the more than 10 million learners in primary schools can benefit.

The Football for Schools will see all primary schools in Kenya benefit from the 63,000 playing balls and training equipment given out by Fifa to schools through the programme.

Ms Sidibe said the balls are size four, which are designed for children and are adapted to the conditions in Africa and can be used in any type of pitch.

The Football for Schools programme, according to Ms Sidibe, will be incorporated in the strategic plan of FKF for its sustainability.

The app was introduced on the third and last day of the three-day life-skills training session of the programme that is set to benefit over 2,000 schools across the country.

On Sunday, children from selected schools in the Western region were taken through small-sided football games and life skills training.

Mwendwa asked parents and other teachers to use the app to learn football techniques provided by Fifa experts and train their children.

“You don’t need to be a qualified football coach to benefit from the app because it can be used by any adult whether a beginner or an expert to develop the child and train the same child in football matters.