Fifa issue fresh transfer ban on Wazito

Dennis Ng'ng'a

Wazito defender Dennis Ng'ang'a (left) celebrates after scoring with teammates against Vihiga United during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Utalii Grounds on December 4, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ghanaian Paul Acquah and Ugandan Mansoor Agu are the players at the centre of the ban, which was communicated to Wazito and FKF on Monday
  • Fifa's Dispute Resolution Chamber had in October 2020 ordered Wazito to pay five players it sacked over Sh6 million
  • According to lawyer Felix Majani who represented the five players in the suit, only Acquah and Agu have not received their compensation, thus the ban on the club


Fifa has slapped Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Wazito with a three-window transfer ban, over dues it owes its two former players.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.