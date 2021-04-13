Fifa issue fresh transfer ban on Wazito

Fifa has slapped Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Wazito with a three-window transfer ban, over dues it owes its two former players.

Ghanaian Paul Acquah and Ugandan Mansoor Agu are the players at the centre of the ban, which was communicated to Wazito and FKF on Monday. It will take effect at the beginning of the next transfer window period.

Fifa's Dispute Resolution Chamber had in October 2020 ordered Wazito to pay five players it sacked over Sh6 million.

DR Congo international Piscas Muhindo, Liberian Augustine Otu and Togolese defender Issofou Bourhana are the three other players who reported the club to Fifa seeking compensation for unfair dismissal.

According to lawyer Felix Majani who represented the five players in the suit, only Acquah and Agu have not received their compensation, thus the ban on the club.

Agu is owed Sh1.698 million for breach of contract plus Sh370,000 outstanding remuneration, while Acquah should receive Sh2.156 million for breach of contract plus Sh150,000 outstanding remuneration.

“…We take due note that in its correspondence, the creditors inform us that the debtor has not complied with its financial obligations in accordance with the decisions of Fifa,” read part of the statement from Fifa seen by Nation Sport.

In October 2020, when Fifa ordered Wazito to compensate the six players, it directed that if the club “shall be banned from registering new players, either nationally and internationally, up until the due amount is paid and for the maximum duration of three entire and consecutive registration periods.”

Majani clarified that if the club fails to settle the amount within that period, then Fifa can impose more penalties on them, which include relegation.

It added: “In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by Fifa at the beginning of the next registration period. Moreover, and in accordance with point 6.of the aforementioned decision, debtor’s member association (in copy) I requested to implement on the debtor at the beginning of the next registration period a ban from registering new players at national level."

Champions Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are the other FKF-PL clubs that have been banned by Fifa from signing players for failing to settle debts that they owe their former players.

Gor defaulted in paying Dickson Ambundo Sh1.2 million, while Leopards owe Vincent Habamahoro Sh1.8million.