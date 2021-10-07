Fifa hit Gor Mahia with another transfer ban

Jackson Owusu

Former Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack (left) and Jackson Owusu chat during a past club function in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This comes a few weeks after the club was cleared to sign new players after settling money owed to former coach Steven Polack and Tanzanian winger Dickson Ambudo.
  • Fifa had imposed a two-window transfer ban on the club over its failure to pay the duo.

Troubled Kenyan giants Gor Mahia have received another transfer ban from world governing body, Fifa, over failure to settle Sh3 million owed to Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu.

