Fifa hit Gor Mahia with another transfer ban

Troubled Kenyan giants Gor Mahia have received another transfer ban from world governing body, Fifa, over failure to settle Sh3 million owed to Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu.

This comes a few weeks after the club was cleared to sign new players after settling money owed to former coach Steven Polack and Tanzanian winger Dickson Ambudo.

Fifa had imposed a two-window transfer ban on the club over its failure to pay the duo.

"We wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by Fifa as of today," said Fifa' said in the ruling.

A jubilant Owusu told Nation Sport that "justice has been served" and he has been patient with Gor even before heading to Fifa late last year.

"I explored all options and even while in Ghana followed my case with my lawyer but Gor were reluctant to pay me. I suffered while in Kenya but came back with nothing. I acted on the advice of Polack who was very instrumental in my switch to Gor Mahia at the time," said Owusu.

The Ghanaian import joined Gor Mahia in January of 2020 ona year-year deal and was a regular under Polack. He left in June last year.

While at Gor, he was entitled to Sh190, 000 monthly salary, Sh6,000 allowance, a house allowance of Sh10, 000 and a sign on fee of Sh1.1 million.

None of Gor Mahia officials were available for interview by the time of going to press.

The new ban comes at a time when the club is preparing for its Caf Confederation Cup second round tie against Ahly Merowe of Sudan next Friday.

Apart from Gor, AFC last week held a fundraiser to settle salary arrears owed to its former three foreign players and coach.

From the over Sh8 million raised, more than Sh5 million was to be paid to Rwandan Vincent Abamahoro, Soter Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana and coach Andre Casa Mbung'o. The club is yet to be cleared by Fifa.

On September 6, Wazito - who had also been banned from signing players by Fifa - got a reprieve after paying its former five players who had sued the club at the world football governing body demanding their dues.