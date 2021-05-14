Fifa give France star green light for Spain switch

Manchester City's French defender Aymeric Laporte (second left) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (left) Manchester City's Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo (second right) and Manchester City's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias right) celebrate during their English League Cup final match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, northwest London on April 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: Carl Recine | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Laporte is now set to play for Spain at Euro 2020, potentially alongside Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.
  • He could be a valuable addition to the Spanish squad given the central defence has been a problem area for coach Luis Enrique.

Lausanne

