Fifa backs semi-automated offside system to boost VAR

Al Ahly's defender Ali Maaloul speaks with Australian referee Chris Beath during the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup match between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Mexico's Monterrey at al-Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on February 5, 2022.


Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The optical tracking system was first tested at last year's Arab Cup in Qatar, and the ultimate goal is for it to be fully in use for the World Cup in the Gulf state later this year.
  • Pierluigi Collina, chairman of Fifa's referees committee, on Wednesday told reporters VAR had proved "very successful" since its introduction but conceded more consistency is needed.

