Fernandes misses penalty as Villa deny Man United top spot

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (right) reacts after failing to score from the penalty spot during their English Premier League match against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on September 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The visitors were guilty of wasting several gilt-edged opportunities but were eventually rewarded for their enterprise in a frantic finale
  • Hause beat Cavani at the near post at a corner to give Villa the lead in the 88th minute before conceding a penalty for handling a Cavani header
  • Fernandes -- on spot-kick duty ahead of Ronaldo -- missed in a dramatic finish to the game

Manchester

