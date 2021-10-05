Ferguson questions Man Utd fielding

Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts after his team's defeat during their UEFA Europa League final match against Villarreal CF at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk on May 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Kacper Pempel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Solskjaer surprisingly left Ronaldo on the bench for the first 57 minutes of Saturday's damaging 1-1 draw at Old Trafford
  • Ronaldo has been in fine form since rejoining United, scoring five times in his first six games, including the late winner against Villarreal three days before the Everton match
  • Solskjaer was already under fire after United's recent struggles left them two points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.