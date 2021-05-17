Fellaini missing in Belgium squad for Euro 2020

Belgium's midfielder Marouane Fellaini celebrates after scoring during a Group "H" match against Algeria at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte during the 2014 Fifa World Cup on June 17, 2014. 

Photo credit: Martin Bureau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Witsel underwent an operation on his achilles tendon in January and resumed running just a few days ago, leaving his availability for the June 11-July 11 tournament in doubt
  • Fellaini, who has not played for Belgium since the 2018 World Cup after which he left for China, has not been summoned from international retirement


Brussels, Belgium

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.