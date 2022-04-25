FC Talanta sink Wazito into real relegation danger

Wazito's relegation woes deepened on Monday after losing 2-0 to FC Talanta in a Football Kenya Federation Premier contest at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex.

Evergreen Edwin Lavatsa put FC Talanta ahead in the 65th minute before former Posta Rangers foward Dennis Oalo netted late in the 87th minute to put the match beyond their opponents reach.

FC Talanta's Alvin Ochieng' intercepted Wazito midfielder Fidel Origa's diagonal pass then sent Lavatsa through and the striker calmly slotted past Wazito goalkeeper Adisa Omar to give his side the lead.

For the second goal, Oalo stole possession after defender Dennis Nandwa back pass failed to reach Adisa and beat the goalkeeper to score.

The loss means Wazito now drop to second last position on 21 points from 27 matches.

Vihiga Bullets, who drew 2-2 with Bidco United are 16th while Mathare United who issued the first walkover of the season after failing to host Bandari on Sunday are bottom on 11 points with only seven matches to go.

Though they still remain ninth, FC Talanta have taken their points tally to 39 same as Posta Rangers and KCB who have a superior goal difference and occupy the seventh and eighth positions respectively.

Veteran coach Ken Kenyatta said he was happy with the win but conceded Wazito made it tough for them as they dominated possession.

"It was a game which was very difficult to unlock because they possessed the ball while we opted for counter attack and missed some good goal scoring opportunities. However, after we broke the deadlock, we emerged the better side and would have won by a bigger margin," said Kenyatta.

Wazito tactician Fred Ambani did not speak to journalists after the game.