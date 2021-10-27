FC Talanta shock champions Tusker at Ruaraka

Francis Kahiro

FC Talanta's Francis Kahiro celebrates his goal against Tusker during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on October 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Kirwa

What you need to know:

  • Francis Kahiro's brace gave the newly promoted side the three points against Robert Matano's side, who lost their first match 1-0 to AFC Leopards.

Defending champions Tusker Wednesday suffered their second loss of the season after going down 2-1 to newbies FC Talanta in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi.

