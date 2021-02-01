Fans to attend 'Mashemeji' Derby

Football fans could be back in stadiums after almost a year starting with Sunday's 'Mashemeji' Derby pitting Gor Mahia against AFC Leopards at the 60,000 capacity Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The Ministry of Sports is consulting with the Ministry of Health and the two clubs to ensure the much hyped derby is not played behind closed doors as has been the case with Football Kenya Federation Premier League games since the new season began on November 28.

The government allowed the resumption of some sports late last year, but fans are still barred from attending. Nation Sport understands that the Ministry of Sports is now considering allowing fans back on the pitch, albeit in reduced numbers and in strict adherence to the health protocols.

An official from the Ministry told Nation Sport that the talks are ongoing and by Wednesday, a detailed report will be out on the number of fans who will attend the match and the sitting arrangement at the stadium.

“It is a big match and we are consulting with the Ministry of Health and the two clubs to allow a given number of fans with an assurance of health protocols being followed. The problem has always been fans congregating in one section of the stadium and not maintaining social distance,” said the official.

“We are also working to ensure fans are allowed in other league matches depending on the capacity of the stadium hosting the match. For this to succeed they have to show discipline and follow the required protocols,” he added.

The match was rescheduled from January 3 to February 7 because of K’Ogalo's involvement in the Caf Champions League.

AFC Leopards are fourth in the log on 18 points, three above champions Gor Mahia, who are slowly finding their rhythm under Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.