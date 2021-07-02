'Fans, I'm coming,' Mourinho heads to Rome

Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho gestures during their English Premier League match against Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on January 2, 2021. Mourinho's era as Roma coach is set to begin with the Portuguese due to touch down in the Italian capital on July 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Andy Rain | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mourinho is expected to arrive in the city in the afternoon.
  • The 58-year-old returns to Italy, where he left as a hero back in 2010 after leading Inter Milan to the treble -- Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia.

