Family cries foul ahead of Isaac Juma's burial

The family of the late Harambee Stars fan Isaac Juma Onyango and the committee planning his funeral are crying out for justice ahead of the burial set for Saturday.

The family members said that since Juma was hacked to death on January 27 this year, some of his assailants are still at large.

Through the family spokesperson and Juma’s third born daughter Daisy Josephine Juma, they have challenged the Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai to explain why detectives are yet to arrest other people who attacked the football fan outside his house.

“We are very disturbed that the people who killed our father are still walking freely. This has left us in fear as we don’t know what their plans are after we bury our father and other mourners return to their homes,” said Daisy.

This comes as the funeral committee announced that the body will leave Butere mortuary on Friday for a procession to either Bukhungu or Mumias Sports Complex for viewing where fans will pay their last respects to the legendary supporter of Kenyan football before proceeding to his home at Ebuyenjere village, Mumias West for a requiem mass and night vigil.

Zebio Kweyu, the committee’s chairman, said burial arrangements are in the final stages.

The committee has however cited financial setbacks claiming they may deny Juma a deserved send off.

“We have a budget of Sh1.8 million to cater for the funeral expenses and take care of the family thereafter. But we may not hit the target,” said Kweyu.

According to the committee, the County Government of Kakamega has committed to fund part of the funeral expenses to a tune of Sh390,000.

“We thank Governor Wycliffe Oparanya for standing with us by committing to fund the burial arrangements. However, the family is in dire need of assistance and we request other well-wishers to come in handy,” he said.

“Juma committed his life to football. He carried the country’s flag to overseas countries in support of both the national team Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards. Why is the Cabinet Secretary for Sports quiet? She did not even send a tribute to the fallen hero.” said the committee’s treasurer Leonard Ogutu.