Fallen giants Sofapaka part ways with coach Ken Odhiambo

Fallen giants Sofapaka on Wednesday confirmed the club had parted ways with head coach Ken Odhiambo and elevated his assistant David Ouma to take over for the rest of the season.

“Sofapaka would like to announce that it has parted ways with head coach Ken Odhiambo on mutual consent. David Ouma has been elevated to the position of the head coach with immediate effect,” said the club in a statement.

“The club would like to thank coach Ken Odhiambo for his time with Sofapaka and wishes him all the best in future endeavors. In the interim, the club will continue the fight to end the season in the top five of the league.”

Odhiambo told Nation Sport that he resigned on Tuesday evening to focus on personal issues.

“I tendered my resignation to the club management on Tuesday to focus on some pressing issues. I was not sacked,” he said.

Odhiambo, also a former Harambee Stars assistant coach, joined Sofapaka on January 1 2021 from coastal side Bandari. He led the 2009 league champions to 12th position finish with 38 points from 34 matches last season.

This season, Sofapaka have struggled and sit 13th on 27 points from 22 games.

Batoto ba Mungu are winless in the past five matches. Their last victory in the league came on February 12 when the beat Wazito 2-1 at the Kasarani Annex.

Ouma, a former Harambee Starlets coach, rejoined Sofapaka as assistant coach and Sporting Director in April last year after five-year stint with the national team.

He now faces an uphill task of turning around the results on the pitch.