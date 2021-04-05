Fallen giants seek revival as Real Madrid, Liverpool battle again

  • When Madrid and Liverpool were matched last month with Chelsea and Porto in the semi-finals, many thought Chelsea had a kind draw for the quarters, and the semis too
  • Madrid will also be buoyed by an upturn in form, the kind of late surge that has seen them deliver when it matters in the Champions League in many years gone by
  • Liverpool are showing signs of a resurgence too, their victory over Arsenal their third in a row and most convincing performance this year

