Falcons look to extend winning run against Ulinzi

Trans Nzoia Falcons face a stern test early in the season when they visit the capital to tackle Ulinzi Starlets in a Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) match at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata on Sunday.

Falcons will be buoyed by their 2-0 win over three-time champions Thika Queens at Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale last weekend which sent them top of the WPL standings.

The military side will be hunting for maximum points after drawing 2-2 against Zetech Sparks in the first league match at Gems Cambridge grounds last weekend.

Ulinzi coach Joseph Mwanzia told Nation Sport that they have been trying to rectify their mistakes from last weekend's outing.

"We will be playing at home at the Ulinzi Complex so we have to win. Our main objective this season is to win the title. With good preparation and training, it is achievable," said Mwanzia.

On Sunday, Zetech Sparks will host Wadadia Women at Gems Cambridge International School.

Zetech coach Bernard Kitolo has signed new players after losing a number of his first team players at the end of last season.

"I lost six key players and it has been tough replacing them. Coaching a ladies team is not easy, it needs a lot of sacrifice and determination. We have just started the league and I want to send a warning to our opponents, it won't be easy playing against us," said Kitolo.

Wadadia was scheduled to play Kayole Ladies but the game was postponed to a later date.

Kayole are waiting to know their fate after the ruling by the Sports Disputes Tribunal on promotion and relegation.

Bunyore Starlets and Kangemi Ladies are also awaiting the decision from the SDT having been relegated from the top tier last season.

Kisumu All Starlets will host Nakuru City Queens in Moi stadium in Kisumu in their first league match of the season.