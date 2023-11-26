Fagerli, Mnich win Freestyle Football world titles

Norwegian Erlend Fagerli on Saturday won his 10th title of the World Freestyle Football (WFF) Championship after beating French rising star Tristan Gac in the final at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi.

Polish superstar Aguska Mnich secured her sixth women’s title of the same competition with victory over Dutch powerhouse Jasmijn Janssen in the final.

Kenya became the first country in Africa to host the World Freestyle Football Championship.

The event organised by the World Freestyle Football Association together with Homeboyz Entertainment PLC was the first World Final to take place under the new competitive structure of the Pulse Series, with qualification events happening across all continents in the world.

For the first time as well, the event was broadcasted on the TikTok channel of Italian football giants Juventus.

With the victory, Fagerli confirmed his status as an absolute legend in freestyle football.

“It’s very special to win such a tournament right before retiring from the professional circuit. I wasn’t sure I was going to win at all - the level this year was incredibly high. It’s amazing how the sport has evolved since I started,” said Fagerli.

Mnich said: “I’ve been working so hard for this. I almost can’t believe it happened. It’s truly a dream to be here and be World Champion again. I had many difficulties on the way here, but thanks to my trust in God, I’ve finally made it. I know it wasn’t me - it’s all thanks to Him.”

Jesse Marlet from Netherlands and Laura Biondo from Venezuela bagged bronze medals in men’s and women’s categories respectively.

Ahead of the final on Saturday, the event’s organisers carried out a series of legacy activities aimed at giving back to the local community in Nairobi, who generously supported the participants during their time in the country.