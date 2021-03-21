FA Cup: Man City, Chelsea to clash in semis

Chelsea's Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech (right) celebrates with Chelsea's English defender Ben Chilwell after scoring their second goal during the English FA Cup quarter final match against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in London on March 21, 2021. - Chelsea won the game 2-0. 

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of April 17-18 at Wembley, with the final at the same venue on May 15.
  • The final could be played in front of 20,000 fans because it has been earmarked as one of the proposed pilot events to test the return of big crowds to UK venues this year.

London

