FA Cup: Man City, Chelsea to clash in semis

London

Eight-time winners Chelsea will play quadruple-chasing Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Leicester and Manchester United know they will face Southampton in the last four if they can earn victory in their quarter-final on Sunday.

Leicester and United were drawing 1-1 when the semi-final draw was made at half-time at the King Power Stadium.

The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of April 17-18 at Wembley, with the final at the same venue on May 15.

The final could be played in front of 20,000 fans because it has been earmarked as one of the proposed pilot events to test the return of big crowds to UK venues this year.

Draw for the English FA Cup semi-finals made on Sunday:

Leicester or Manchester United v Southampton

Chelsea v Manchester City