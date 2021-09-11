Eyes on Olunga as Al Duhail begin new season

Michael Olunga

Al Duhail Kenyan striker Michael Olunga in action against Al Sailiya during a friendly match on August 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Olunga, 27, scored 19 goals in all competitions for Al Duhail since joining the Qatari giants in the second half of 2020/21 season on January 12 this year
  • He finished 14th on the top scorers list in QSL after scoring six goals in nine matches for the seven-time champions
  • In Sunday’s fixture, Al Duhail will be keen to maintain their unbeaten start to a new season since gaining promotion to the top-tier league in 2010

Michael Olunga will look to pick from where he left last season when he starts his first full season with Al Duhail against hosts Al Khor in 2021/22 Qatar Stars League (QSL) opener on Sunday.

