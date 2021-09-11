Eyes on Olunga as Al Duhail begin new season

Michael Olunga will look to pick from where he left last season when he starts his first full season with Al Duhail against hosts Al Khor in 2021/22 Qatar Stars League (QSL) opener on Sunday.

Olunga, 27, scored 19 goals in all competitions for Al Duhail since joining the Qatari giants in the second half of 2020/21 season on January 12 this year from J1 League where he had emerged the top scorer with 28 goals and four assists in 32 matches in 2020.

He finished 14th on the top scorers list in QSL after scoring six goals in nine matches for the seven-time champions and will be keen to get off the blocks on match day 1.

Olunga trained for the first time with the side on Wednesday after international duty with Kenya’s Harambee Stars. Kenya drew 0-0 with Uganda in Nairobi and 1-1 with Rwanda in Kigali in 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

In Sunday’s fixture, Al Duhail will be keen to maintain their unbeaten start to a new season since gaining promotion to the top-tier league in 2010.

The Doha-based side thrashed Al Sailiya 4-0 in the opening match in 2010, Al Wakrah 1-0 in 2011 and Al Sailiya 2-0 in 2012, drew 3-3 with Al Sailiya in 2013, mauled Qatar SC 5-0 in 2014, drew 1-1 in 2015 and saw off Muaither 4-1 in 2016, Qatar 3-2 in 2017, Al Shahania 3-0 in 2018, Qatar 2-1 in 2019 and Umm Salal 3-0 last season.

Al Duhail also go into this match buoyed by their 22-game unbeaten record against Al Khor.

Since entering QSL, Al Duhail have beaten Al Khor in 17 matches, and drawn five including the last one which ended 1-1 in April this year.

Al Duhail have employed former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Luis Castro to replace Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi. The 60-year-old Portuguese coach has promised good results after last season’s disappointment when Al Duhail lost the league title.

“As a coach, I aspire to achieve championships. I achieved championships with my former team Shakhtar, and, therefore, I came to Al Duhail to continue achieving these championships. We have many tasks such as the League, Cups and the Asian Champions League. We will strive to be present in a distinctive way. We will work with discipline to achieve our goals in every match we play. We will work around the clock mentally and physically to achieve results starting with the Al Khor match,” Castro told Al Duhail website.

Al Duhail warmed up for the season by defeating Al Sailiya 3-1 with goals from Olunga (two) and Fares Saeed on August 26 in Doha. Before that Al Duhail had held a two-week training camp in Austria between August 1 and August 14. The team played three build-up matches in Austria.

The tour began with wins against SV Schwechat 2-0 on August 8 and Flyeralarm Admira 5-1 on August 11 before losing 2-1 against Albanian side Kukesi on August 14.

The 12-team QSL officially gets underway on September 11, with Al Gharafa, Umm Salal and Qatar hosting Al Shamal, Al Rayyan and Al Ahli respectively.

Defending champions Al Sadd, who produced last season’s top scorer Baghdad Bounedjah (21 goals), will meet Al Sailiya on Sunday. Al Wakrah will entertain Al Arabi on the same day.