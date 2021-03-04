Extra-time winner lightens mood as Barcelona reach Spanish Cup final

Barcelona players celebrate their third goal scored by Barcelona's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite (unseen) during their Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi-final second leg  match against Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Josep Lago | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Having trailed 2-0 from the first leg, Danish international Martin Braithwaite hit the crucial goal in the fifth minute of extra-time with a diving header off a Jordi Alba cross.
  • Gerard Pique had equalised in the fourth minute of stoppage time with virtually the last play of the game to save Barca.
  • The veteran international headed in at the near post after a fine cross from Antoine Griezmann.
  • That was after Ousmane Dembele, who scored in the 2-0 win at Sevilla in La Liga at the weekend, had given the 30-time Spanish Cup winners a 12th-minute lead in the second leg with a right-foot drive from outside the area.

Madrid, Spain

