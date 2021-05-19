Explosion, fire at home of Celtic chief executive

Peter Lawwell.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Celtic have had a dismal season. Earlier in May, they were thrashed 4-1 by their arch rivals Rangers, who ended the season unbeaten champions and 25 points clear of Celtic.
  • Rangers also ended Celtic's bid for 10 successive Scottish titles. Celtic manager Neil Lennon was sacked in February.

Glasgow, United Kingdom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.