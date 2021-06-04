Expectations rising for England after Southgate's youth revolution

England midfielder Bukayo Saka is mobbed by teammates after scoring the opening goal during their international friendly match against Austria at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, north-east England on June 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Southgate has overseen an impressive youth revolution since taking charge of England in 2016 and the delayed European Championship could be the perfect time for his labours to bear fruit
  • Southgate believes England have a golden opportunity to win a senior international prize for the first time since the 1966 World Cup
  • Southgate's current crop will be helped by a tournament schedule that could see England play all but one of their games at Wembley if they reach the final

London

