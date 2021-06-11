Excise tax will erase gains of local football, says Mwendwa

From Left: Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee, Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai, FKF president Nick Mwendwa and midfielder Kenneth Muguna hold a dummy cheque presented to Harambee Stars during a sponsorship event at Safari Park on March 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has joined the fray in opposing the proposed reintroduction of 20 percent excise tax on betting firms in the 2021/22 budget, saying it will take a toll on the local sports industry.

