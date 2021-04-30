Ex-Tusker assistant coach George Maina set to return

Former Tusker assistant coach George Maina is set to return to the club after seven years in the same capacity.

Maina will take over the assistant coach role left vacant following the departure of Charles Okere who was named Harambee Starlets coach on April 13.

Tusker chairman Dan Aduda told Nation Sport that even though Maina is yet to sign his contract, they expect the former player to take up the role, having been seconded by head coach Robert Matano.

“We gave Matano a free hand to pick his preferred assistant and he has informed us he wants to work with Maina,” said Aduda.

“He floated Maina’s name together with that of Kibera Black Stars coach Elvis Ayany but he settled on Maina who is part of this club history and won titles here in the past,” added Aduda.

Aduda said that as soon as the whole process is over, the club will unveil Maina officially.

Aduda stated that Tusker reached a decision to appoint a new coach since Okere could not multi-task.

“If he was appointed Starlets assistant coach then we could have retained him in his position. However, we had to look for another tactician to help Matano who has guided the club well this season and we allowed him to pick anyone he would like to work with,” said Aduda.

Maina played for Tusker from 1994 before retiring in 2001 and took over the team youth team as a coach.

He served as assistant coach to James Nandwa in 2010 and in the same capacity under tacticians Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo and Robert Matano between 2011 to 2014 when he left the 11 time champions.