Ex-Tusker assistant coach George Maina set to return

George Maina.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Maina will take over the assistant coach role left vacant following the elevation of Charles Okere as Harambee Starlets tactician on April 13.

Former Tusker assistant coach George Maina is set to return to the club after seven years in the same capacity.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.