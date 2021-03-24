Ex-Sports PS Kaberia on the spot over Chan cash

A parliamentary committee wants former Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia held to account over the aborted 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) that may see the government lose hundreds of millions of shilling in questionable procurements.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, notes that Gregori International SA, a South African Company got Sh155.5 million on October 17, 2017, in advance guarantee payment.

However, the company did not complete the works as per the contract due to delays in payments by the Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts forcing it to abandon works mid-way.

The company is currently in court over the dispute with the ministry.

In preparation for the 2018 championship, Gregori International, a company that deals with field grassing, drainage and levelling was single-sourced by the Sports ministry to remodel five premium pitches to international standards and 10 training pitches.

However, the championship was moved to Morocco after the country delayed in the preparations of its stadia despite being advised by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

“The accounting officer (PS) during the year under review should be held liable for the breaches, particularly contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and the Public Audit Act,” the report before the House states.

Mr Kaberia is currently the Industrialisation PS.

The stadiums earmarked for renovation for the 2018 Chan included Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Moi Kinoru Stadium in Meru, Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi and 10 other training pitches.

Mr Kaberia is also in the hot soup for overseeing the procurement of another contractor, Auditel Engineering and Services limited.

The company pocketed Sh330.54 million in advance payment, but did not undertake any work that it was contracted for.

More confounding is the admission by Mr Kaberia during a recent appearance before PAC that the government may not recover the money as it cannot trace the owners of a company.

“Upon receiving the payment, M/S Auditel Engineering and Services literally disappeared into thin air,” the committee says as it voiced its frustrations to have the company appear before it during the court of account hearings.

The committee was also “totally” unable to locate the company and its promoters, both locally and internationally.

“EACC should, within three months of tabling and adoption of this report by the House, initiate a comprehensive investigation into M/S Auditel Engineering and Services and all its Directors over their engagement with the Sports ministry on the questionable contract,” the report recommends.

“Upon establishing any criminal culpability, the EACC should make appropriate recommendations to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) without undue delay,” the committee says.

The company was contracted by the ministry on September 14, 2017, at Sh1.61 billion to install security, access control, communications, audiovisual and pitch lighting systems in various Stadiums across the country for the championship.

As a standard, PAC wants the National Treasury to ring fence all money meant for approved projects for international sporting events especially when Kenya is the host.

This is to save the country the shame of having championships planned to be held in the country from being taken elsewhere due to delays in preparation.

“Any hosting rites by Kenya that have not been funded by the Treasury two years after winning the hosting rights must be surrendered,” the committee adds.

Kenya acquired the rights to host the tournament from February 2014, but only provided funds to develop the stadia in August and September 2017, three years after being granted the rights.

The committee further wants the government to actualize the original intention of preparing the five stadia to attain the Federation of International Football Association (Fifa) certification to host matches like the Chan or even Africa Cup of Nations.