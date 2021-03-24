File | Nation Media Group

Ex-Sports PS Kaberia on the spot over Chan cash

By  David Mwere

What you need to know:

  • Kenya acquired the rights to host the tournament from February 2014, but only provided funds to develop the stadia in August and September 2017, three years after being granted the rights. 
  • The committee further wants the government to actualize the original intention of preparing the five stadia to attain the Federation of International Football Association (Fifa) certification to host matches like the Chan or even Africa Cup of Nations. 
  • As it is today, the only stadium that is close to attaining the Caf, Fifa and IAAF standards in the country is Kasarani. 

A parliamentary committee wants former Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia held to account over the aborted 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) that may see the government lose hundreds of millions of shilling in questionable procurements. 

