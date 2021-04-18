Ex-Sofapaka midfielder appeals for help to get treatment

Promising footballer Wisdom Naya.

By  Gerald Bwisa

  • He attends a chemotherapy session every three weeks.
  • "The burden has been heavy for us but God is with us. We appeal to well wishers to support us so that our son can get medication," his mother Cherop said.

Promising footballer Wisdom Naya has appealed for financial support to enable him undergo medication and to continue playing football.

