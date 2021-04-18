Ex-Sofapaka midfielder appeals for help to get treatment

Promising footballer Wisdom Naya has appealed for financial support to enable him undergo medication and to continue playing football.

The 17-year-old midfielder was diagnosed with cancerous tumor on his knee that has left him helpless and out of action.

Naya, an alumnus of St Anthony’s High School Kitale, is currently bedridden at his house in Tuwan slums in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

Naya has been playing for Football Kenya Federation Premier League team Sofapaka FC in the last one year before being forced out of action by what doctors thought was a knee injury. He parted ways with the club last year.

Appealed for support

Speaking in Kitale Sunday, Naya appealed for support from Kenyans to enable him get medication so as to return to playing football.

"I am confident I will win this battle and go back to playing football. I urge my fans to pray and support me as I continue with treatment," he told Nation Sport Sunday in Kitale.

Naya is grateful to Sofapaka’s management and other sports stakeholders for supporting him through the tough times.

"I thank Sofapaka’s management for standing with me since I got sick. I have received great support from my former teammates and my bosses as well," said Naya.

Naya, who was voted the best player at the 2018 Copa Coca-Cola youth tournament, joined Sofapaka in 2019 but was released after one season.

His parents Edward Onyango and Dinah Cherop said they are overwhelmed by the cost of Naya’s treatment and appealed to well wishers to come through and help.

Naya has been attending chemotherapy sessions at Eldoret Oncology Hospital and is scheduled to undergo surgery after six months of chemotherapy.

He attends a chemotherapy session every three weeks.