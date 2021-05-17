Ex-players call for independent regulator of English football

Supporters protest against Manchester United's owners, outside English Premier League club Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England on May 2, 2021, ahead of their English Premier League fixture against Liverpool. Manchester United were one of six Premier League teams to sign up to the breakaway European Super League tournament. But just 48 hours later the Super League collapsed as United and the rest of the English clubs pulled out.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The foundation of the Super League prompted the British Government to bring forward the fan-led review it promised in its 2019 General Election manifesto.
  • The review will be led by former sports minister Tracey Crouch and will assess the need for an independent regulator.

